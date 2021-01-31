J. Elvin Hershey, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Marian M. Hershey, who passed away on March 20, 2001 and Patricia K. Gentry Brubaker Hershey with whom he celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on December 24, 2020. He was born in Paradise, son of the late John C. and Grace E. Hershey Hershey. He was a truck driver for John Gerlach and Sico Company for 27 years before his retirement. Following retirement, he worked for Apple Belting Company and BDH Belting Company. He was a former member of Central Manor Church of God for more than 50 years, where he served as a board member, deacon, treasurer and was a choir member, and is now a member of Harvest Bible Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Barry L. (Debbie J.) Hershey. Three step-children. Three grandchildren, three step-grandchildren eight great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. One sister: Helen (Paul) Kreider. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Thelma Kreider; Harold Hershey; Paul Hershey; Leon Hershey; and Martha Yoder.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
