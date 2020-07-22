J. Elvin Heisey

Hallelujah Tis Done! It's the name of a favorite song and also now reality, as he no longer awaits his Heavenly body!
Elvin left his limited, pain filled body peacefully, Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center, due to health problems that began 24 years ago, after a serious auto accident.
We thank God for His continued care, provision, and grace all these years and fully expect it to continue. Faith, ya gotta have faith in God, to get you through your troubles, and, you need to believe that through it all, God has a plan and it's best to just let God be God.
I am Glenda, although if you listened to him, you'd think my name was Wifey.
We have one precious daughter Keziah, and her husband Kaleb, whom we also love. He joined his parents, Russel and Almeda. Elvin has 2 sisters, Esther and Joyce and 2 brothers, Dale and Stan.
Being a car guy most of his life, he and Ken Breneman started Marietta Motors in '91, and I am very grateful he had something to go back to after his '96 accident and grateful for the Lord's provision!
He was an inspiration to many as he persisted whether he felt well or not. He would also try to chat with people about how they were doing. Hang in there! Better yet, give your heart to the Lord, and hang onto Him!
We also appreciate the support from our church, Cornerstone Mennonite Fellowship, in Ephrata.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
A living tribute »