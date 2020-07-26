A Memorial Service for J. Elvin Heisey will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Hilltop Pavilion at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, 6000 Mount Pisgah Road, York, PA 17406. Visitation will begin at 6:30 PM until sunset with a planned service beginning at 7:30 PM. The family requests that all attending are to dress casual and also bring a lawn chair. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA, 717-367-1543, www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Plant a tree in memory of J. Heisey
A living tribute »
A living tribute »