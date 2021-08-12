J. Elmer Stoltzfus, age 36 of 42 Pine Creek Drive, Gap, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, as result of a work accident. He was born in Lancaster, son of D. Ira & Linda Mae Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Gap.
He was a member of Spring Garden Church, Kinzers. He owned and operated Twin Brook Construction.
Surviving besides his parents are 10 siblings: John Lee husband of Mamie Beiler Stoltzfus of Gap, David Ira, Jr. husband of Rebecca Rose Esh Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Elizabeth Ann wife of Melvin Lee Riehl of Gap, Susanna wife of Vernon B. Ebersol of Gap, Verna Mae Stoltzfus of Gap, Mervin Ray Stoltzfus of Gap, Levi Jay Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Mary Louise wife of Jake Stoltzfus of Atglen, Rachel Rose wife of Michael Beiler of Kinzers, Amos Michael Stoltzfus of Gap. Also surviving is a grandmother, Rachel Lapp Stoltzfus of Paradise. He was preceded in death by grandparents: John K. Stoltzfus and Amos E. & Elizabeth Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the Spring Garden Church, 5157 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers on Saturday, August 14 at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »