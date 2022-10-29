J. Elmer Lapp, 82, of 110 Lapp Farm Drive, Coatesville, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late John U. and Sylvia Lapp Lapp. He was the husband of Susie E. Fisher Lapp and the late Sadie M. Beiler Lapp.
A retired farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: children, Verna married to the late Henry King, Paradise, Alvin married to Ruth King Lapp, Honey Brook, Fannie Ruth married to Ben Lapp, Rachel married to John Esch, Martha married to Crist Petersheim, all of Coatesville, Sadie Lynn married to John Esh, Gordonville, Sylvia married to Alphus Stoltzfus, Talmage; 44 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; siblings, Moses Lapp, Danville, Rachel Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Hannah Glick, Gap, Sylvia married to Samuel King, Bellefonte; step-sister, Elizabeth King, New Holland. Preceded by: son-in-law, Henry King; 2 grandchildren, Levi James and Miriam Petersheim; a great-grandchild, Jaylon Micah; sisters, Elizabeth Stoltzfus and Verna King.
Funeral services: 9 a.m. EST, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the John B. Esch home, 151 Lapp Farm Dr., Coatesville with viewing there till the service. Interment: Buena Vista Cemetery, Gap. Furman's Leola
