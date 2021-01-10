J. Eby Hershey, age 97, of Landis Homes, formerly of Intercourse, passed on to glory on January 7, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born in Leacock Township on July 25, 1923, son of the late Martin & Susan Eby Hershey. He will be missed by his loving wife Kathryn J. Sauder Hershey, with whom he celebrated 75 years of marriage on November 24th.
Also surviving are 5 children: Glenn (Helen Hostetter), Marlin (Barbara Weaver), James (Shirley Miller), Janice (Paul) Kreider, Dale (Debra Lapp), 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Linda (Jay/Elma Ebersole), granddaughter Tara Louise Hershey, 9 siblings: Sem E., Emma E., Elizabeth M. and Evelyn R. Leaman, M. Rohrer, Miriam S., Amos H., John O., and Sanford E. Hershey. He was the last of his immediate generation.
He was a member of the Hershey Mennonite Church. His life interests were with Registered Holsteins, donating many to relief sales. During his farming years Eby updated genealogy books. In his senior years he enjoyed woodworking and making many "Chase the Rat" game boards. He spent many days volunteering at the MCC Resource Center. Eby had a great love for music, singing from the time he was young in numerous choruses.
A memorial service will take place from the Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Road, Kinzers, PA, on Thursday, January 14th at 10:30 a.m. with Covid restrictions in place. There will be a time to greet the family following the service. A private viewing and burial will take place prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MCC Resource Center, 517 West Trout Run Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. shiveryfuneralhome.com