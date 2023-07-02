J. Douglas Wenger, 85, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl and Ann Gehr Wenger. Doug was the loving husband of Janice E. Koser Wenger, and they observed their 38th wedding anniversary in October of last year.
Doug received Bachelor of Science degree in science and physical education at Bridgewater College, VA; he then continued his professional education obtaining a master's degree in physical education at West Chester State College. A professional educator for over 38 years; Doug retired as a schoolteacher in the Physical Education Department for the Conestoga Valley School District, where he also had served as the Junior High Football Coach. In his early years he taught in a one room school, and taught science for the Ephrata School District.
A veteran, Doug served his country with the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren. Doug's deep passion was hunting and fishing and spending time at the family cabin "Wenger's Woods" in Huntingdon County. He loved going to auctions and rooting for all Philadelphia Professional Sports Teams. Doug was a beloved, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; and he cherished the time he could spend with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Janice, are two sons: Steven husband of Christy Wenger of Barbeau, MI, James R. husband of Michelle Graybill of Macungie, a daughter, Jill L. wife of Bruce Kennett of Lititz, six grandchildren: Paige, Ellie, Amber, Lindsey, Jason, Adam, four great-grandchildren, and a brother, Melvyn husband of Martha Wenger of Ephrata.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doug's memorial service at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Doug's memory to: Lititz Church of the Brethren Benevolent Fund, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com