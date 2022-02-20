J. Donald Weaver, 91, of Manheim died peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late J. Norman and Vera Witmer Weaver. Donald was the loving husband of Anna Mary Zug Weaver who died in 2013. He was a proud graduate of Manheim High School. Donald worked as an auto mechanic for various car dealerships throughout the county. He was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Donald enjoyed building and working with electronics and was an avid hockey fan cheering for the Philadelphia Flyers, and also enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies and playing fast pitch softball. He enjoyed the outdoors, going hunting, fishing, camping and spending time at his cabin in State College which he built himself.
Surviving are three children, Jeffrey husband of Kathy Kiralfy Weaver, of Lititz, Doug husband of Ellen Staudinger Weaver, of Wyomissing, Mary Jo Thompson, of Manheim, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a sister, Jeanette wife of Paul Ebersole, of Manheim. Preceding him in death is a brother, Dr. Gerald L. Weaver.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Chiques Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
