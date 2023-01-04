J. Donald "John" Cassel, 89, of York died December 29, 2022 at Country Meadows of York-South. He was the husband of the late Joan Sophie (Frey) Cassel. They were married for 58 years prior to her death in 2012. Born December 10, 1933 in Penn Township, Lancaster County, PA, he was the son of the late John L. and Elsie (Weisgarber) Cassel.
John served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet.
John began his teaching career at North Hills Junior High School in 1960 as a Health and Physical Education teacher. He then transitioned to the Guidance Counsel at Central York High School. While at North Hills, John was a Junior High Assistant Football coach. He retired in 1993 after 33 years of employment with the Central York School District. Following his retirement, he worked for 10 years at the Weis Markets on East Market Street in York as a part time porch greeter.
John was a 1951 graduate of Manheim Central High School in Lancaster, lettering in four sports. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from West Chester University and his master's degree in Education and Counseling from Western Maryland University. John was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Dallastown where he was a greeter and usher. He was also a member of the York Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, Retired and the National Education Association, Retired. John volunteered with the York County Agency on Aging and the York County Visitors Bureau. John enjoyed playing tennis and was active with Tennis for Kids. He also enjoyed listening to all kinds of music.
John is survived by his son, Steven D. Cassel and his wife, Kathy of York; daughter, Donna Marie Cassel of Wrightsville; 2 grandsons, Eric Allen Cassel and John Benjamin Cassel and his wife, Tiffany; 2 great-grandsons, Bentley and Leo Cassel; and a brother, Harold Cassel and his wife, Sherry of Manheim, PA.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Dallastown, 126 West Main Street, Dallastown with Pastor Patty Bream, his pastor, officiating. A viewing will be held Friday from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Following a luncheon at the church, a burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Manheim, PA.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Country Meadow residents and staff for making their dad's last year filled with joy and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Dallastown, 126 West Main Street, Dallastown, PA 17313 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.