Retired Police Sergeant, J. Donald "JD" Shaeffer, Jr., 61, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2022 in Millsboro, DE. Born in Lancaster in 1960, he was the son of J. Donald Shaeffer, Sr. and the late Bernice (Groff) Shaeffer. Together since 1987, he shared 35 years with his loving wife, Ingrid M. (Saunders) Shaeffer.
JD was an honorable man, filled with integrity; that people don't encounter frequently. From a young age, he knew he wanted to spend his life helping others and serving his community. He served active duty in the United States Army for 3 years and then continued serving with the PA National Guard for another 5 years. His civilian public service career started with serving more than 10 years with the Lampeter Fire Company, where he was the Assistant Fire Chief. His career in law enforcement started in 1991 when he joined the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, following in his father's legacy. During his time, he held many roles including patrolman, Field Training Officer, VASCAR Technician, Bicycle Officer, Mounted Unit and finally, Sergeant in 2007. In August 2016, he retired but it was too soon learned this retirement would be short lived. Public service was his calling and his drive returned him to law enforcement as a part-time patrolman with the Millersville Borough Police Department, as well as an adjunct professor with Harrisburg Area Community College assisting in the Police Academy with EVOC driving. He also recently began working as a Security Officer at the LGH Health Pavilion with many other fellow retired officers. He was especially proud when he learned his daughter would follow in the family legacy by becoming a 3rd generation police officer, serving with the Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Department.
His true happy place was the great outdoors, where he really could get his hands dirty. He loved hunting-whether it be archery, muzzleloader or rifle--, fishing and four wheeling. He was also an avid gun collector and firearms enthusiast, collecting many over the years and would talk for hours about them to anyone willing to listen. He loved telling stories, whether it'd be about past calls with work, hunting or moments from his younger years at camp 407 in Snowshoe, PA. Having a mind for fixing things, he was very intelligent and skillful with a wrench-especially with cleaning carburetors which was his frequent diagnosis when things stopped working.
JD will be sorely missed by his wife Ingrid; their daughter Abigail Shaeffer-Bell, wife of Mitchell Bell of Elizabethtown; his father, J. Donald Shaeffer, Sr., husband of Bobbie Shaeffer of New Providence; a sister, Gynith Shaeffer of New Providence and brother, David Shaeffer of California, and his 5 faithful canine companions, especially his beloved Harper Ann who he adored and was always by his side and will be forever looking for her daddy to come home again.
Having begged for grandchildren for the greater part of 10 years, JD was especially overcome with pure joy when he recently learned he would receive a new role in his retirement; becoming a grandfather in February of next year.
Guests will be received on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, for a viewing from 5 PM 8PM.
Suicide can impact even the strongest of people. You never know what others are going through until it's too late. Keep your family and other brothers and sisters in blue close. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, know there is help out there. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to BlueHelp.org to help honor, educate, lead and prevent other officers who suffer with mental health issues or to COPLINE.org where cops understand cops.
