J. Dean Hess, 60, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 21, 2020, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Patsy (Wolf) Hess, of Lititz and the late John Elwood Hess.
He was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church.
Dean was a potato and crop farmer on the family farm. He drove school bus in Warwick Area School District and their affiliated sports programs for over 40 years. He was president of the Muddy Creek Hunting Club with 20 active members, and sexton of Hess Mennonite Cemetery. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and especially loved his 76ers. Dean's grandsons meant the world to him and he took them everywhere with him.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by two sons, Landon W., husband of Hope (Miller) Hess of Clay, Kyle A. Hess of Lititz; two grandsons, Trey E. Hess, Landon W. Hess, Jr. and five siblings, Dennis E., husband of Darlene (Ginder) Hess of Lititz, Douglas L., husband of Christine (Pinto) Hess of Stevens, Judy, wife of Randy Garber of Akron, Beverly, wife of Roger Landis of Strasburg, Barbara, wife of Neil Weidman of Lititz.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lucile Stauffer.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with funeral expenses may be made to Stradling Funeral Home, PO Box 92, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.