J. Dean Brubaker, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Lancaster, PA, died November 5, 2022. He was born January 15, 1954 to Aaron O. and Esther (Oberholtzer) Brubaker of Lancaster County, PA. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Benner) for 44 years.
Dean graduated from Eastern Mennonite College in 1975 and Millersville University in 2000. Most of his life he was a teacher of high school mathematics, at Lancaster Mennonite High School, and abroad in service assignments in Rhamu, Kenya, and Mussoorie, India.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, four children: David (Melissa Rautenbach), Daniel (Amanda Walker), Nathan, and Jasmine (Cache Hamm); six grandchildren, and nine siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Memorial gatherings will be held in the Lancaster, PA area around New Year of 2023.
A living tribute »