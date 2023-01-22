J. David Shank, 88, of Lititz, PA passed away at Landis Home on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Esther (Gerlach) and Harry M. Shank. He was the beloved husband to Janice (Boose) Shank with whom he celebrated over 64 years of marriage.
Prior to retirement David worked as a Dairy Farmer and Agricultural Salesman for F.M. Brown's for over 30 years. David served with the IW Service at Cleveland University Hospital for over 2 years. He attended Calvary Church in Lancaster. Following retirement, he enjoyed fishing and working on puzzles as well as traveling with his family. Most of all he cherished providing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Marcie Ann wife of Timothy Yoder, Janice Joanne wife of Nelson Heagy and Cynthia Jean wife of Steven Hitz; grandchildren: Zechariah (Allison) Yoder, Jeremiah (Olivia) Yoder, and Joel (Amy) Yoder, Christine Heagy, Greta (Joel) Bomgardner and Kimberly Heagy, Brandon Hitz, Audrey (Matthew) Hoffmann, Crystal Hitz and Alicia Hitz; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister Esther Sangrey. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren: Rebecca Lynn Yoder and Kelly Heagy Elliott; and his siblings: Harry G., E. Benjamin Shank, R. Naomi Witmer and Dorothy M. Martin.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment was held privately at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
