J. Daniel Helm, 73, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born February 18, 1949, in Lancaster, he was the son of Richard C. and Dorothy L. (Minion) Helm. He was married to Elizabeth Ann (Kreiss) Helm on June 22, 1974.
Dan graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1967 and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era, where he was awarded the National Defense and Good Conduct Medal. He trained at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was stationed at Maelstrom Air Force Base in Montana for three years. He purchased his beloved Ford Bronco there in 1970 and came to love the wilds of Montana and its weather.
Dan later began working for CET Engineering Services in Harrisburg and completed his environmental engineering degree. He retired in July 2016 with more than 30 years of service.
As a dedicated Christian, Dan was a 50-year active member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown. He held numerous positions including head usher, greatly enjoyed singing in the choir and believed in living out his faith by serving others in his community. He was also a member of the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682, F&AM, Elizabethtown.
Dan was passionate about fly fishing and enjoyed teaching the sport to others. He had a wide range of interests including history, aviation, woodworking and bird watching. He was the ultimate handyman. After his retirement, he spent two years restoring the Bronco and took great pride and pleasure in driving it and taking it to car shows.
In addition to his wife, Liz, of 48 years, Dan is survived by two children: Rebecca L. Keyser married to Todd, and Laura B. Soper married to Matthew. Also surviving are a grandson and five siblings: Kathryn Shannon, Thomas Helm, Carol Greiner, Nancy Helm, Joan Helm and their respective families. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Pastor David Woolverton officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of the service. Private interment with military honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to: -St. Paul's United Methodist Church, mailed to the address above; Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, https://www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation/making-a-gift/memorial-gifts; Hospice & Community Care, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/
