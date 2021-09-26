J. Clair Hilsher, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Van Buren and Anna (Rettew) Hilsher. He was the loving husband of Christine L. Hilsher. Clair is also survived by his two daughters Patricia A. Hilsher, of Mechanicsburg and Cynthia H., wife of Keith Bradley, of Mississippi; a daughter-in-law Bernadine Gish Hilsher; two step sons Samuel and Scott Wenger, both of Lancaster; an adopted daughter Donna, wife of Todd English of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; two adopted grandchildren; two sisters Lois Brechbill and Joyce wife of Ronald Miller, both of Mechanicsburg.
Clair was a graduate of the Elizabethtown Area High School, Class of 1951. He later attended Messiah College for one year. Clair was employed in few different vocations as a farmer, realtor, and truck driver. He served on the West Donegal Township Board of Supervisors for 21 years and was a dedicated member of the Donegal Rotary Club. He attended Elizabethtown Brethren In Christ Church.
In addition to his parents, Clair was predeceased by a son Terry L. Hilsher and four sisters Naomi Engle, Ruth Hoover, Anna Jean Mann, and Marian Hershey.
A celebration of life service for Clair will take place at Elizabethtown Brethren In Christ Church 996 E. High Street, Elizabethtown on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Donegal Rotary Club c/o Marcus Snow, 301 W. Market St., Marietta, PA 17547. To leave on online condolence, please visit Clair's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.