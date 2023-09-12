J. Cecilia Reveron, 76 of Lancaster passed away at home Saturday evening, September 9, 2023. Born in Isabela, Puerto Rico on February 14, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Montano and Cecilia Roman. She was the wife of Jose A. Reveron, Sr., with whom she married in January of 1966.
Cecilia and her husband started Reveron Electronics in Lancaster. She enjoyed working with and beside her husband and sons.
Cecilia will be missed by her husband, Jose A. Reveron, Sr. of Lancaster and her sons, Jose A. Reveron, Jr., husband of Iris of Cocoa Beach, Florida, Carlos A. "Tony" Reveron of Lancaster, Daniel A. Reveron, husband of Norma of Conestoga and Marcos A. Reveron, husband of Hilda of Lancaster. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of her family. For other information please call 717-393-1776.
