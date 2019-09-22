Bruce Kline 84, of Lancaster died on 09/17/2019. Born in Florin, he was the son of the late Jacob M. and the late Mary Dalis (College) Kline. Bruce was the husband of Rachel I. (Klugh) Kline and is survived by three daughters. Beth Perez, wife of Mike, Oregon; Mary Clinton, Lancaster and Rebecca Kline, Lancaster.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a sister Peggy Miller, wife of Robert, MD; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Kline, Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sue Steiner and his brother, Richard Kline.
Bruce retired from the Mount Joy Borough Police Department with 29 years of service. He had also been employed part-time by the Mount Joy Township Police Department for 20 years.
A service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 100 New Haven Street, Mount Joy on October 13, at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life will follow.
No flowers, please. Memorial gifts can be made to Salvation Army or Wounded Warriors.
For online condolences, visit www.cremationlancasterpa.com/obituaries/ 717-273-6283