J. Barry Williams, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on June 17, 2021 at home after a long illness, with his daughter by his side.
Born in Scranton, PA, he was son of the late Lester D. and Margaret Phillips Williams of Scranton. He was the husband of the late Ruth W. Williams. He was preceded in death by his brother, A. Kent Williams, sister, Donna Williams Dallolio and brothers-in-law, William White, and Ralph White.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Williams, sister-in-law, Sandra Williams, San Diego, CA, brother-in-law, Walter White, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Central High School in Scranton, PA and PSU. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea, 1952-1955.
He retired from Anthem Insurance Company in 1996 and was an Insurance Investigator.
He enjoyed painting, fishing, woodcarving, and hunting.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service at the Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA on June 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kathryn Kuhn officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at Silver Spring Cemetery. Please omit flowers.
