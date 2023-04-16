Respected attorney J. Alan Kugle passed beyond in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 3, 2023, at the age of 85. Although his given name was John Alan, he was known to all as Alan.
Alan had a long and distinguished legal and business career in Honolulu, serving as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of C. Brewer and Co., Ltd., since 1975. He managed many C. Brewer's subsidiaries as well as its legal affairs. He also served on the board of The Boy Scouts of America in Hawaii.
Alan was born in Marietta, Pennsylvania in 1937 to John Kugle and Laura McCune Kugle. In high school, Alan excelled in basketball and played on the Donegal Indians' 1955 championship team. He earned three varsity letters in basketball and was selected to the First Team Lancaster County All-Stars in 1955; in baseball, he received four varsity letters. Alan was inducted into the Donegal High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
At Franklin & Marshall College, his academic success earned membership in the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Alan played Division III basketball for Franklin & Marshall and won the Middle Atlantic Southern Division Championship in 1958 and the Most Valuable Player in 1959.
Alan earned his Juris Doctor from New York University, having received a coveted Root-Tilden Scholarship. He became a partner with the law firm of Drinker, Biddle and Reath in Philadelphia before leaving to serve as Vice President of Legal Affairs for one of the firm's clients. Alan also served in the U.S. Army Reserves with the storied First City Troop of Philadelphia.
Alan married Lynn Eckert Kugle in 1963 and together they raised two sons, Gregory and Scott, during 29 years of marriage. Even a decade long battle with cancer could not stop Alan from taking his family camping and hiking in the Rocky Mountains and South-West deserts to Native American sacred sites, National Parks, and encounters with wildlife.
In 1975, Alan was hired by C. Brewer and moved his family to Honolulu. Alan loved his work and he never truly retired; even as C. Brewer ended its long, storied contribution to Hawaii's economy, Alan oversaw the liquidation of its assets and resolution of its legal obligations almost until the end of his life. To his friends and coworkers, Alan was known for the pride he took in hard work, integrity and loyalty.
Alan passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends. They remember him as a man of honor, intelligence and diligence, an explorer of American wilderness, and an exemplar of life-long learning. Everyone appreciated his sharp memory, his work ethic, his knowledge of U.S. history, and above all his unflinching support of those he loved.
Alan is survived by his long-time companion, Pearl Granger, his former wife Lynn Kugle, his sons Gregory and Scott, his four grandchildren (the children of Greg Kugle and Janel Takasaki), Lauren Kugle Pommeranz, Kennedy Kugle, Dillon Kugle and Justise Takasaki, and his great-grandson Zephyr Pommeranz. His ashes will be interred in the Marietta Cemetery, beside his brother, Donald James Kugle, in the Kugle family plot.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 10 AM at Waiokeola Congregational Church located at 4705 Kilauea Avenue in Honolulu. Donations in his honor may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Hawaii, 677 Ala Moana Boulevard, Suite 301, Honolulu, HI 96813.
A living tribute »