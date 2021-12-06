J. Aaron Hoover, 74, of 368 W. Maple Grove, Denver, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anna M. (Zimmerman) Hoover.
Born in West Earl Twp, he was the son of the late Franklin and Lena (Sensenig) Hoover.
He was a retired dairy farmer and a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children: Luetta married to Warren Hoover, Owen, WI, Nelson married to Ada Mae (Martin) Hoover, Owen, WI, Ellen married to Paul David Zeiset, East Earl, Mervin married to Janice (Zimmerman) Hoover, Denver, John Aaron married to Linda (Martin) Hoover, Curtiss, WI, Anna Mae married to Sylvan Stoltzfus, Terre Hill, 40 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two siblings: Franklin married to Esther Hoover, New Holland, Mary Eberly, Martinsburg, and three sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Hoover, Morgantown, Alta Hoover, East Earl, Joyce Hoover, Akron.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, David, and Ervin Hoover, a sister Arlene Martin, and brothers-in-law William Martin and Jonas Eberly.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 9:30 at Bowmansville Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon Zimmerman, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at his late home on Wednesday, December 8th from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
