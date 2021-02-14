Ivor D. Jones, 86, of Marietta passed away on February 10, 2021 at his home. He was the loving husband of Elda (Bundy) Jones, with whom he would have celebrated his 63rd wedding anniversary on June 19th, 2021.
He was born in Mahanoy City, on May 25th, 1934, son of the late John and Edna (Taylor) Jones. After studying at Roberts Wesleyan University, he worked in numerous employment opportunities in the food industry, including management and business ownership. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in San Francisco and Japan.
He loved to spend time with his family and was a member of Reality Church. He maintained his love for God, family and neighbors through serving and leading in his local church and various mission and service opportunities through Youth With A Mission.
Surviving in addition to his wife, three children, Janel (Phil) Ritter, Bryan (Pam) Jones, and Troy (Deb) Jones of Lancaster; nine grandchildren, Jon-Paul (Leah) and Brittany Painton, Daniel (Samantha), Andrew (Tara), Jonathan (Katie), Anna Rose, Trevor (Maegan), Victoria, and Lilly Jones; and ten great-grandchildren, Oliver and Elliot Painton, Asher, Brielle, Nyla, Makenna, Dylan, Rowan, Theo and Myles Jones. He is also survived by his sister Avon (Delroy) Wagner of Newport. He was preceded in death by brothers Paul, Joseph, Johnny, and James, and sisters, Shirley, Lorraine and Jeanette.
An upcoming celebration in honor of his life will be held for family and friends in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation/contribution to Reality Church, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Building 1, Suite 100 Lancaster, PA 17601, or to Youth With A Mission, PO Box 3000, Lindale, TX 75771. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com