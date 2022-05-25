Ivonne Barreto, 49, of Lancaster, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was the daughter of Haydee (Morales) Barreto, wife of Eddie Feliciano, step-daughter of Jose Cortez. and the daughter of the late Angel L. Barreto.
Ivonne was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She loved to do arts and crafts, was an avid reader, and loved to watch true crime TV shows and documentaries. She also loved to tell jokes especially knock-knock for the kids and play handball. She is described as a fun-loving, beautiful soul with a free spirit.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter Carina Heute, companion of Quinzelle Savoy, of Lancaster; her son Elonne, her brother Ponch (Amarilis) Barreto, of Lancaster; sister Nilsa (Tito) Lopez, of Lancaster; sister Lillian (Charles) Snyder, of Massillon, OH; and her granddaughters McKenna and Kendall.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster PA, from 5-7 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 AM at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke Street, Lancaster PA, a viewing will be held at 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. For an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
