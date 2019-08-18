Ivan Zeiset Martin, 88, of Ephrata, died at his home on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Born in East Earl Township, he was a son of the late Moses and Rebecca (Zeiset) Martin. He was married 61 years on September 28 to the late Charlotte Romaine Martin.
Ivan worked at New Holland Concrete, Dutchmade Cabinets, and Horst Construction. He enjoyed hunting with Stoney Brook Camp, riding motorcycle, traveling, and playing cards with friends in sunny Florida.
Surviving are three children, Deb, married to Jon Stuckey of Blue Ball, Tammy, married to Rev. Wayne MacBeth of Fort Wayne, IN, and Craig Martin of Noblesville, IN; seven grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service, followed by light refreshments, will be held on Monday, August 19 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.