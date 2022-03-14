Ivan Z. Weaver, 97, of 908 Centerville Road, New Holland passed away at home on Friday, March 11, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Lena W. Weaver who died in 1983 and the late Edna W. Weaver who died in 2008. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Samuel O. and Mary Zimmerman Weaver.
Ivan was a farmer and after retiring from the farm worked at Weaver's Store in Fivepointville for 21 years. He was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are six daughters, Irene wife of Paul Horning of Shiloh, OH, Ada Mae wife of Jason Zimmerman of East Earl, Ellen wife of Chester Burkholder of Shiloh, OH, Mary Jane wife of Rueben Oberholtzer of Ephrata, Alta wife of Walter Horst, Jr. of Ephrata, and Marian wife of Marvin Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY; a son, Ivan Ray husband of Virginia H. Weaver of New Holland; eight step daughters, Phyllis wife of Aaron Burkholder of Shiloh, OH, Emma Jean wife of Harlan Martin of Clyde, NY, Thelma wife of Irvin Martin of Kutztown, Dorothy wife of Harold Burkholder of Shiloh, OH, Karen wife of Nelson Weaver of Curtiss, WI, Darlene wife of Roy Sauder of Curtiss, WI, Diane wife of James Burkholder of Mohnton, and Lorraine wife of Marlin Shirk of Lancaster, WI; four stepsons, Linford husband of Audrey Z. Snyder of Lebanon, Richard husband of Grace M. Snyder of Port Bryon, NY, Leonard husband of Lisa H. Snyder of Fleetwood, and Leon husband of Wendy D. Snyder of Fleetwood; 65 grandchildren, 212 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; four brothers, John husband of Alta Z. Weaver of East Earl, Christian husband of Mary S. Weaver of Leola, Samuel husband of Miriam Z. Weaver of Ephrata, and Aaron husband of Ruth R. Weaver of Penn Yan, NY; a sister, Anna Mary W. Fox of Ephrata; and two brothers-in-law, Allen Zimmerman and Levi Leinbach both of East Earl. He was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret, Sarah, Susie and Esther, by step-daughters, Betty Jane and Shirlene and by five great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 16 at 9:30 A.M at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
