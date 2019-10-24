Ivan S. Zimmerman, 88, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a brief illness, at Lincoln Christian Home.
Born in Earl Twp., he was a son of the late Noah S. and Lizzie (Sauder) Zimmerman. He was married 66 years on Nov. 23 to Ruth Z. (Horst) Zimmerman.
He was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference, was a dairy farmer, and enjoyed singing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 10 children, Glen (Luella) Zimmerman of East Earl, Ivan (Mildred) Zimmerman of Ephrata, David (Ruth Ann) Zimmerman of East Earl, Lewis (Doris) Zimmerman of Denver, Elmer (Lois) Zimmerman of East Earl, Elsie (Earl) Martin of Gap, Grace (Clyde) Wenger of Ephrata, Lamar (Nancy) Zimmerman of Loysville, Jeremiah (Mary Ann) Zimmerman of Narvon, and Sharon (Mervin) Rutt of Newmanstown; 40 grandchildren; 117 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; 6 brothers and sisters, Alta S. (John D.) Weaver of East Earl, Anna Mary S. Hoover of Morgantown, Titus S. (Mary E.) Zimmerman of Narvon, Leroy S. (Verna) Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Noah S. (Ella) Stauffer of Martinsburg, and Esther S. (Alvin) Horst of Shelby, OH; a sister-in-law, Mary Ella Zimmerman of Richland; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Burkholder of Edina, MO.
Preceding him in death is a stillborn grandson, Andrew Rutt; a stillborn great grandson, Patrick Fox; a brother, David S. Zimmerman; and a sister, Mabel S. Burkholder.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28 at 9 am at Fairmount Home, Farm Crest Chapel, 1100 Farm Crest Dr., Ephrata, with further services at 9:30 am at Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference, with the Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-4 and 6-8 pm, at Fairmount Homes, Farm Crest Chapel. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.