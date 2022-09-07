Ivan S. Auker, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home.
Born in Ephrata Township, he was a son of the late Ammon Burkhart and Mary (Shaub) Auker and shared 44 years of marriage with his wife Minnie M. (Stauffer) Auker.
He was a member of Stauffer Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, Ivan is survived by six children, Daniel, husband of the late Eileen (Martin) Auker of Orleans Co., NY, Allen, husband of Sarah (Sensenig) Auker of Ephrata, Bertha, wife of Irvin Martin, Eva, wife of Curvin Martin, Ammon, husband of Erla (Martin) Auker, all of New York, James Auker, at home; 39 grandchildren; eight siblings, Grace Stauffer of Leonard, MN, John, husband of Naomi Auker, Ruth Auker, Edna Auker, all of Port Trevorton, Miriam Auker of Ephrata, Ellen, wife of Alvin S. Zimmerman of New York, Thomas Auker of Ephrata, Nancy, wife of Wayne Stauffer of Port Trevorton and a sister-in-law, Mary Auker of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lizzie Mae, wife of the late David Weaver, Sara, wife of the late Luke Zimmerman and a brother, Edwin S. Auker.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 PM at the late residence, 332 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8:30 AM from the late residence with further services at 9:30 AM at the Stauffer Mennonite Meeting House, Route 322, East Earl. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
