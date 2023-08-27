Ivan R. Zimmerman, Sr., 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Stevens to the late Clayton M. and Katie (Rissler) Zimmerman and was the husband of the late Vera Mae Zimmerman and Lena M. Weaver.
Ivan served as a deacon for over 20 years at East Hanover Mennonite Church and volunteered at the Mennonite Central Committee. Known for being friendly, Ivan never met a stranger. He enjoyed camping, golf, and traveling. His favorite places to visit were Alaska, Israel, and Germany. Ivan loved playing card and marble games.
Ivan worked as a Carpenter for Fred Shaffer & Sons, Inc. for over 20 years.
Ivan is survived by two daughters, Darleen Zimmerman, Jeanie, wife of Brian Risser; a son, Ivan, Jr., husband of Cheryl Zimmerman; five stepchildren, Sheryl Stutzman, Terry, husband of Ruth Weaver, Donna Weaver, Carol, wife of Larry Collins, Larry, husband of Paula Weaver; six grandchildren, Kendra, Cheree, Aaron, Katie, Amanda, Rebekah; 12 step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six siblings, John Zimmerman, Earl, husband of Betty Zimmerman, Leon, husband of Lois Zimmerman, Anna Weinhold, Erla, wife of Darrell Martin and Ruth Horst.
In addition to his parents and wives, Ivan was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Zimmerman, and Clayton Zimmerman, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 9:30 to 11 AM at the Goodville Mennonite Church, 1556 Main St., Goodville. Followed by his funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor Bruce Sauder and Pastor Larry Weber officiating. Interment will take place in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ivan's memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
