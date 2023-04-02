Ivan R. Ayres, 80, of Lancaster passed away on March 27, 2023. Ivan was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Elwood and Myra Ayres. He dedicated 34 years to the Donnelley Printing Company. He enjoyed his time there and was quite fond of working with computer programs outside of work. He also proudly served in the United States Navy
Ivan loved camping and vacationing to Florida with his family. He found enjoyment walking the shorelines of Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks. He was a calm man, who approached people with understanding. Ivan married his beloved wife, Dawn, and spent nearly 59 years with her building a home and family.
Ivan is survived by his wife Dawn Ayres of Lancaster; his sons, Steven Ayres husband of Brenda of Quarryville and Kevin Ayres of Millersville; his grandchildren, Rachel, Tyler, Zachary, Corey and Michaela; his great-grandchild, Atlas; and his sister, Sandra Elmyra Lenhard wife of Craig. Along with his parents he is proceeded in passing by his brother, Elwood F. Ayres, Jr.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Lancaster SPCA at www.pspca.org/lancastermade may be made in his honor. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com