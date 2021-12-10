Ivan N. Weaver, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Born in West Earl Township, he was the son of the Martin M. and Elizabeth (Nolt) Weaver.
He was employed for many years at Armstrong in Lancaster as an Equipment Operator.
Ivan is survived by his children; Ivan Weaver, Jr. of Lancaster, Timothy Weaver of Lancaster and Gloria wife of Andy Krueger of Ephrata, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers; Frank husband of Laura Weaver of Narvon and Edward husband of Arlene Weaver of New Holland, a sister; Nora Stauffer of New Holland, a brother-in-law; Lean husband of Clara Martin of Ephrata. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers; Howard and Ervin and his sisters; Verna and Edna.
Kindly omit flowers.
A funeral service will be held on Monday December 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Groffdale (Frame) Mennonite Church in West Earl Township. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be held in Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
