Ivan N. Huber, 77, of East Earl, passed away on June 10, 2023 at his residence.
Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Henry and Bertha (Nolt) Huber.
He was the loving husband of Fern G. (Gerhart) Huber, with whom he shared fifty-six years of marriage.
Ivan was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community and was the owner of Huber's Dump Truck Services for thirty-seven years, and Huber's Stone Hauling for eight years. He loved to spend time with his family and would often watch his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ivan is survived by his wife, his daughter-in-law, G. Elaine (Zeiset) Huber, his children, Delvin (Janetta) Huber of Denver, Greg (Juanita) Huber of Gap, Linda (Lamar) Buckwalter of Leola and Fern Louise (Earl) Good of Farmersville, fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, John David (Evelyn Martin) Huber of Myerstown, Henry Jr. (Marian Martin) Huber of East Earl and Grace (Leon) Martin of New York.
In addition to his parents, Ivan is predeceased by his son, Floyd Huber, his granddaughter, Carissa Rose Huber and his sister, Vera Wright.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA 17519. There will be a viewing on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
