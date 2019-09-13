Ivan N. High, Sr., 83, of Covered Bridge Rd., Pine Grove, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Schuylkill East.
Born on July 31, 1936 in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Elmer Z. and Mary Nolt High.
He was a member of the Roedersville Mennonite Church, Pine Grove. Ivan was a carpenter and worked for Lee Bashore Construction.
Preceding him in death were his wife Arlene Sensenig High; daughter, Joyce High; grandson, Joshua High; great-grandson, Cayden High; five brothers, Melvin, Aaron, Edwin, Elmer and John High; three sisters, Mary Hoover, Emmaline Reiff and Ada Long.
Surviving are five sons, Ivan Jr. and wife Rose High of Pine Grove, Robert and wife Ann High of Chambersburg, Bryan and wife Kathy High of Elkton, VA, Gregory and wife Sarah High of Elizabethville, Jeffrey High and companion Cami of Lititz; daughter Linda and husband Jose Negron of Brownstown; 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lydia Sensenig, Esther Nolt, Vera Zimmerman and Laura Martin.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Pine Grove Community Church, 85 Pleasant Valley Rd., Pine Grove with Pastor Daryl Martin officiating. There will be a viewing on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M and Monday, September 16, 2019 from 9:00 A.M.-10:00 A.M. at the Church. Interment will follow in Roedersville Mennonite Cemetery, Pine Grove.
The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements.