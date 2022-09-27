Ivan M. Weaver, 84, of Myerstown, PA passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Ivan was the husband of Lena Mae (Redcay) Weaver, and the son of the late Ivan and Amanda (Martin) Weaver.
He was a member of Miners Village Mennonite Church. Ivan was the former owner of Weaver Insulators and Weaver's Dry Goods.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Daryl, husband of Darlene (Martin) Weaver of Myerstown, PA, Debbie, wife of Jerald Lauver of Fredericksburg, PA, Dawn, wife of James Gehman of Woodbury, PA , Dennis, husband of Regina (Freed) Weaver of Salem, OH, 29 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by four siblings, Abram (Irene) of Newville, PA, Harvey (Naomi) of Bernville, PA, Lavina of Newmanstown, PA, Clarence (Marian) of Newmanstown, PA, and a sister-in-law (Ezra) Edith Weaver of Bowmansville, PA. Ivan was preceded in death by his brother Samuel, sister-in-law Laura, brother Ezra, and four grandchildren.
The Viewing will be held at Miners Village Mennonite Church, 108 Rexmont Rd., Cornwall, PA, 17016 on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM-8 PM and the Funeral Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 AM at Miners Village Mennonite Church.
The family kindly request no flowers.
Musselman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weaver Family.
