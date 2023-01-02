Ivan M. Shirk, 84, of New Holland, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. His wife, Anna S. (Nolt) Shirk, survives.
Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late Samuel R. and Florence (Martin) Shirk.
Ivan was a retired dairy farmer. In his retirement, he operated Shirk's Electric Tool Repair.
He was a member of the New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children: Marlene N. (Lloyd) Reiff, Lititz, Lester N. (Alta) Shirk, Woodbury, Leon N. (Pauline) Shirk, Owen, WI, Nelson N. (Irene) Shirk, Owen, WI, Harlan N. (Susan) Shirk, New Holland, Mary Jane N. (Justus) Weaver, East Earl, 42 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, four siblings: Harvey (Alma) Shirk, Annetta (Lloyd) Zimmerman, Ida (Walter) Hurst, Amanda Shirk, a brother-in-law Elam Zimmerman and a sister-in-law Ruth Shirk.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Shirk, three brothers: Amos, Paul, and Martin Shirk, and two sisters: Esther Zimmerman and Naomi Shirk.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at New Holland Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the home of Harlan and Susan Shirk, 201 Amishtown Rd., New Holland on Wednesday from 1 -3 p.m. and 5 7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.
