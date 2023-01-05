Ivan M. Sauder, 86, a resident of the Lincoln Christian Home, passed away at the home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was the husband of Susie N. Leinbach Sauder, also a resident of Lincoln Christian Home. Born in Caernarvon Township, he was the son of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Martin Sauder.
Ivan was a retired farmer. He was a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are three children, Marian L. wife of Raymond Zeiset of Elizabethville, Eugene L. Sauder of Ephrata, and Susan L. wife of Eugene Stauffer of Riceville, IA; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen L. Sauder, a grandchild, three brothers, John M., Noah M. and Paul M. Sauder; and by two sisters, Edna M. Sauder and Laura M. Good.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 9, at 9:30 AM at the Churchtown Mennonite Church, 2207 Main St., Narvon, PA with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
