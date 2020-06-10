Ivan M. Nolt, 96, of Ephrata, died Monday, June 8, 2020 of natural causes at Lincoln Christian Home.
Born in New Holland, he was a son of the late Eli O. and Mattie M. (Martin) Nolt. His first wife, Anna S. (Weaver) Nolt, died Aug. 8, 2000. He was married 17 years to his second wife, Mary M. (Oberholtzer) Nolt.
Ivan worked in drafting and construction with Horst Construction and the former Triple H Construction before serving as house parents with Northern Youth Programs in Canada. Following that he worked for about 14 years at Christian Aid Ministries. Ivan was a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church where he served as deacon.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are 5 children, I. Mark, married to Marie (Weaver) Nolt of Ephrata, James K., married to Sarah (High) Nolt of Ephrata, Martha Anne, married to Dennis Rhodes of New Waterford, OH, K. Timothy, married to Minerva (Zimmerman) Nolt of Denver, and Rhoda G., married to David Martin of Ephrata; 28 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Elizabeth, married to Moses Good of Manheim; 1 brother, Allen, married to Florence (Horst) Nolt of New Holland; 3 sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Nolt of Ephrata, Mary Nolt of Richland, and Anna Nolt of Manheim; and 1 brother-in-law, Samuel Martin of Intercourse.
Preceding him in death in addition to his first wife is a grandson, Samuel Martin; 3 great-grandchildren, Diana Burkholder, Lauren Rhodes, and Declan Rhodes; and 8 siblings, Titus Nolt, Ella Nolt, David Nolt, Eli Nolt, John Nolt, Martin Nolt, Martha Martin, and Irvin Nolt.
A public viewing will be held at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center on Wednesday, June 10, at 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A private burial and funeral will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 2 PM at South Hinkletown Mennonite Church with the bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
