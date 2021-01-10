Ivan Joseph Kuklis, 83, of Quarryville, entered into rest on January 4, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital with his wife and members of his loving family by his side. Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Andrew and Kristina (Jakob) Kuklis. He was the loving husband of Norma Jane (Cartmell) Kuklis for over 53 years.
Ivan was a graduate of Carnegie-Mellon University. He served in the United States Army in Germany. He then went on to work as an engineer for the Heinz Company. He later moved to Lancaster and was employed in engineering department by Armstrong World Industries for 33 years. After retiring, Ivan kept busy by working part time at Tanglewood and Pilgrim's Oak Golf Course. He was a member of the Wakefield Lions Club and an active 40-year member of Calvary Church in Lancaster, serving with Norma in the Winsome Adult Bible Fellowship Class. Ivan had a passion for woodworking and golfing. He was an avid Pittsburgh Panther, Steelers and Penn State Football fan.
In addition to his wife, Norma, Ivan is survived by his children: Diane Bookman, companion of Lawrence; Cheryl, wife of Jerry Frey; Cathryn Jarrett- Florida; Janet Langton; Deborah, wife of Michael Deguzman; and Jerome Chester, companion of Kathy- Florida; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings: Dusan, Miroslov, Vladimir, Bozena, Viera, and Alice.
A memorial service will take place at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Traditional interment will be private in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Church Global Mission Fund at the above address. Online guestbook at
