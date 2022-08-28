Ivan Jay Gerhart, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Corpus Christi, TX. Born is Lancaster to the late Bervin Lester Gerhart and Serena Schmidt Gerhart, he grew up in Lancaster and attended Manheim Township Schools, graduating in 1952.
After a tour of duty in the United States Army, he married Helen M. Ginter, of Ephrata, in May of 1956 and went on to a 40-year career with RCA Corporation. Over the years, he and his wife enjoyed spending time with family, golf, ballroom dancing and traveling to many of the world's most interesting destinations.
Ivan is survived by his wife Helen, Corpus Christi, TX; his children, Stacey L. Gerhart, Debra R. Gerhart and Stephen J. Gerhart, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia M. Buckwalter, a brother, Raymond H. Gerhart and numerous nieces and nephews.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
