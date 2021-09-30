Ivan D. Metzler, 91, of Strasburg, entered into rest on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. Born in Strasburg Twp., he was the son of the late Abram H. and E. Myrtle (Deiter) Metzler. He was the loving husband of the late Anna E. (Huber) Metzler for 63 years at the time of her passing on May 9, 2014.
Ivan founded Metzler Mower Sales and Service in 1964. He remained active in the business until recently. He was known to faithfully come in and make coffee every morning. Ivan was an active member of Refton Brethren in Christ. He was also a 50-yr. member of the Strasburg Lions Club and was also a member of the Bunker Hill Hunting Camp in Tioga County. Ivan volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Services and also enjoyed restoring old mowers and tractors, as well as hunting.
Ivan is survived by his 3 children: Donald, husband of Susan Metzler of Strasburg; Joann, wife of Jeffrey Brubaker of Strasburg; and Patricia, wife of Lloyd Reese, Jr. of Willow Street. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a brother, Earl, husband of Louise Metzler of Quarryville. Ivan was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Metzler; a daughter-in-law, Sara Rineer Metzler; and a great-granddaughter, Josie K. Brubaker.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Q.P.R.C. for their care and support of Ivan during his time there.
A private graveside service will take place at New Providence Mennonite Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions in Ivan's name may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »