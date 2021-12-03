Ivan C. Rohrer, 81, of Millersville, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Sadie (Charles) and Ivan F. Rohrer. He was the loving husband to the late Arlene (Vekios) Rohrer.
Ivan was a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends in the fresh air and sunshine. He was a talented painter of watercolors and was passionate about poetry. His sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
He was particularly fond of a quote from Thoreau which he enthusiastically shared with those around him and fully embodied…
“If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.”
He is survived by his children: Georgette Ottobre of Millersville, Tori Pschar, wife of Jeff of Ewing, NJ, Phillip Rohrer, husband of Rhiannon of Yardley, PA and Allie Rohrer, wife of Alexa Pezzano of Hancock, ME; 6 grandchildren: Alexandra, Isabella, Nina, Luke, Addison and Quinn; his sisters: Eloise Swarr of Homer, NY, Jane Moyer of Scottsdale, AZ and Doris Shank of Millersville; several nieces and nephews as well as his loving and devoted significant other Lynnette Rickard of Oak Island, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:15 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Full vaccination and masking will be required for those attending the Memorial Service.
