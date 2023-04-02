Ivan B. Brian, 90, of Lancaster, went to meet his Lord, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Born in Witmer, he was the son of the late George W. and Emma Bare Brian. He was the husband of Joann E. (Spade) Brian and would have celebrated 66 years of marriage in June.
He was a 1951 graduate of East Lampeter High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Ivan worked for 32 years for Lancaster Malleable Casting as well as several other part-time jobs. He was a lifelong member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, where he was a past deacon and elder. He was a life member of Southern Manheim Twp. Fire Co. (now MTFR), holding several positions, lastly as Captain of the Fire Police.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 2 daughters, Faye wife of James Parker, Berks Co., Susan wife of Richard Evans, Lancaster; grandchildren, Gail Funk and children, Kali and Jay, Amanda (Ryan) O'Toole and children Jameson and Connor, David (Rachel) Parker and daughter Delilah, Caitlin (Michael) Kretchmer and son Mason; siblings, Helen Leaman, Raymond (Naomi) Brian. Preceding him in death are: siblings, Arlene, Ruth, Anna, Jay, Grace, Robert, and LeRoy.
Funeral services will be from Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1 PM with interment following in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be from 12 to 1 PM at the church on Saturday.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to the church Memorial Fund. Furman's Leola
