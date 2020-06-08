Isreal L. "Issy" Musser, 47, of Denver, passed away June 5, 2020. He grew up in Denver, a son of Randolph G. Jr. and Beverly F. (Fromm) Musser, and for 15 years, he was the loving husband of Lisa Renee (Morgan) Musser.
Issy worked at M.H. Eby, Inc. in Blue Ball for many years. He was reliable, personable, and fun-loving. He and his wife shared their hearts and home as foster parents, ultimately blessed with the adoption of their sweet son, Tanner. An avid outdoorsman, Issy enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always looked forward to annual trips to Ocean City, MD and excursions to the family cabins in Potter and Mifflin counties. He loved tinkering with antique tractors and cars; his favorite projects included an old Oliver and a treasured Model T. Most of all he loved being a dad; he cherished his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Issy is survived by his son, Tanner David Musser; two brothers, Joseph M. Musser (Marsha) of Gap and Kevin S. Musser of Denver; sister-in-law, Lori A. Burkholder (Glenn F.) of New Holland; brother-in-law, Kevin B. Morgan (April L.) of Reinholds; and nieces and nephews, Kurt, Stephani, Megan, Mackenzie, Kirsten, Kory, Kyle, & Tori. Issy was predeceased by a sister, Pamela Ann Petersen.
Viewing: Fri., June 12th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. A Committal Service will follow at graveside in Red Run Mennonite Cemetery, 985 Martin Church Rd., Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
