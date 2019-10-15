Israel S. Martin, 90, of Shippensburg, formerly of New Holland, died at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He was the husband of Anna H. Zimmerman Martin. Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Israel M. and Lydia M. Shirk Martin.
Israel was a retired farmer. He was a member of the New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are three sons, Elmer Z. husband of Ada Hoover Martin of New Holland, Lester Z. husband of Ruth Burkholder Martin of Curtiss, WI and Harold Z. husband of Jane Zimmerman Martin of Dorchester, WI; three daughters, Alda Martin of New Holland, Jane M. wife of Lewis Burkholder of Shippensburg, and Marie M. wife of Elvin Zimmerman of Greenwich, OH; 44 grandchildren, 115 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Weaver of Leola, Eva Oberholtzer of Lititz, and Anna Mae Shirk of Ephrata; a brother-in-law, John Oberholtzer of TN; and three sisters-in-law, Martha Martin of New Holland, Mary Martin of Lebanon County and Alta Martin of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Carol Burkholder, Jay Elvin Zimmerman and Michael Martin, and by siblings, John Martin, Melvin Martin, Amos Martin, Lucy Martin and Magdalena Oberholtzer.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 9:30 A.M. at the New Holland Mennonite (Frame) Church, New Holland, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the home of Elmer and Ada Martin. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.