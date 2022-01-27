Israel “Izzy” Steven Newswanger, 11, of Clay Township, Lancaster County, started dancing in Heaven on the morning of January 24, 2022. His loving family was with him as he ran to Jesus. Born in Lititz, Lancaster County, he was the son of Jonathan L. & Danielle J. (Martin) Newswanger.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister – Niveyah, maternal grandparents, Paw-paw & Grandma – George L. & Linda S. (Horst) Martin, his paternal grandmother and grandfather, Poppop & Meemaw – Jessica L. (Mull) Newswanger-Freed and Ray M. Freed, and his paternal great-grandfather, Grandpa Mull – L. Donald Mull, and MANY aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Pappy – James “Jim” L. Newswanger, and his cousin – Hazel Irene Smith.
Izzy attended Victory Church and Ephrata Community Church. In his short life, he touched many people around the world, including his nurses, doctors, caregivers, friends, family, and people who followed his journey. His life taught us to seek joy, have patience, and love others of all abilities. Especially, that we can do hard things even when we don’t want to; knowing the grace of God can pull us through.
A celebration of Izzy’s life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. Izzy was a superhero in so many ways. To honor his life, we invite you to celebrate by wearing your favorite superhero attire to his service if you desire.
Please honor Izzy’s memory by making a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Ste. 115, Hershey, PA 17033, or Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Newswanger family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
