Ismael "Pito" Velazquez, Jr., 43, of Lancaster, went home to be with Jesus, unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at LGH, Lancaster. A Special Child of God, Pito had been ill since his birth with Spina Bifida. Pito had worked at Goodwill Industries, Lancaster.
Born August 15, 1976, in Lancaster, he was the son of Aida E. (Santiago) Velazquez, with whom he resided and the late Ismael Velazquez, Sr. (2008). A Pentecostal, Pito loved "Jesus" and was an active member of the First Spanish Assembly of God, Lancaster, where he attended his entire life.
Pito will be lovingly missed by his mother; aunt; Tia Josefa Velazquez; uncles; Tio Wildfredo Santiago, Tio Frank R. Santiago and Tio Andreson Santiago; extended family and many friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the First Spanish Assembly of God, 626 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday (TODAY) at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing prior the service. Interment in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
