Isidro Anthony Piño-Rodriguez, 55, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born in Havana, Cuba, son of the late Miriam Rodriguez Zurria and Usbaldo Piño Rivero, both of Havana, Cuba. Tony immigrated to the United States over 30 years ago from Cuba to Florida, on a small raft. He was a skilled painter and carpenter, known by many as "Tony the Painter." He had an outgoing personality and made friends easily.
He is survived by a daughter: Allison R. Rodriguez, Columbia.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
