Isaiah S. Ebersol, 82, of 122A S. Belmont Road, Paradise, formerly of Leola (Bareville), passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at home.
He was the son of the late Eli and Sadie Stoltzfoos Ebersol. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Isaiah was an owner/woodworker for Bareville Cabinet Shop.
Isaiah is survived by: his spouse of 61 years, Malinda R. King Ebersol; 6 children, Samuel married to Rachel Lapp Ebersol of Gordonville, PA, Anna Mae married to Levi Esh of Pequea, PA, Eli married to Fannie King Ebersol of Spring Glen, PA, Stephen married to Sadie Mae King Ebersol of Leola, PA, Amos married to Katie Ann Fisher Ebersol of Paradise, PA, Sadie married to Christ Beiler of Paradise, PA; 43 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; siblings, Katie married to the late Ezra Fisher, New Holland, Susie married to the late Abram King of Lancaster, PA, Jacob married to the late Rebecca Ebersol of Peach Bottom, PA, Amos married to Lavina Ebersol of Ronks, PA, Samuel married to Leah Ebersol of Ronks, PA, Elam married to Emma Ebersol of Bird In Hand, PA, Eli married to Sarah Ebersol of Gordonville, PA; sister-in-law, Mary married to Melvin Fisher of Gordonville, PA.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Naomi Rose Ebersol; brothers, Jonas and John Ebersol.
Funeral services will be private from the late home with interment following in the Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
