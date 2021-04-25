Isabelle Sophia Bawden Weidman died at her home at Moravian Manor, in the loving presence of her family on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Isabelle, born in 1924, was the youngest child of Nganeka (Nancy Leaf) and Sam Bawden, now deceased, of Dairy Flat New Zealand. She was the widow of Eugene M. Weidman who died in 2002. She was also predeceased by her seven siblings, William, Joyce, Joseph, Elsie, Nancy, Ethel, and Robert, of New Zealand.
Isabelle grew up on the family's dairy farm near Auckland, NZ. She attended the Dairy Flat Primary School, a one-room schoolhouse where Bawden siblings and cousins were the majority of the students. She continued her studies at Drulay College in Auckland, NZ where she mastered clothing design and pattern drafting. Following WWII in 1946, Isabelle crossed the South Pacific on board the Marine Falcon to marry Eugene M. Weidman in San Francisco.
Isabelle loved playing the piano, sports, watercolor painting, cooking, sewing, and gardening. She brought each of these passions into her family's and friends' lives. Isabelle's home was filled with music, her watercolor paintings, and delicious meals. She was an avid golfer for 35 years in the Women's 18 and 9-hole groups at Overlook Golf Course and was proud of achieving four Holes-in-One.
In her retirement years at Moravian Manor, Isabelle was active in the ladies' pool group, the woodcarvers' group, and was instrumental in forming the Moravian Manor ukulele group. She was always ready to learn and try something new.
Isabelle was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church for sixty years.
Isabelle will be dearly missed by those who loved her. She is survived by three children, Peter Williams (Margaret) of Christchurch, NZ; Sue (Gerard) Evenwel of Mt. Pleasant, TX; Sally (Joseph) Lyall of Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by six beloved grandchildren, Vicky (Shane) Fox (NZ), Evan (Diane) Williams (NZ), Blair (Jennifer) Williams (Canada), Julien (Brett) Lyall (Pittsburgh); J. Todd (Ingrid) Lyall (Brooklyn), and Gerard (Kay) Evenwel (FL). She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Stephanie, but is survived by Stephanie's widower, David Daujatas (IL). She is survived by great-grandchildren, Levi, Kadin, Jacob, and Bethany Williams (New Zealand); Samaya, Maeve, and Jessie Williams (Canada); Owen and Myles Lyall-McAninch (Pittsburgh); Elle Marie Lyall (Brooklyn); Deanna Daujatas (WI), Danielle Daujatas (IL); Gerard (Jordan), Zachary, John, and Luke Evenwel (FL), and a great-great-granddaughter, Gwyneth Evenwel (FL). Isabelle is also survived by a host of devoted nieces, nephews, and friends in New Zealand and the United States who have faithfully kept up with her through letters, texts, phone calls, and visits, regardless of the distance in miles or generations.
Her life celebration will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services; 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Visitation from 1 to 2 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021. Masks required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Isabelle's name made be made to Moravian Manor Benevolent Fund, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Isabelle's Memorial Page at: