Isabell Elaine Erzen Alleman passed away at age 101 on Tuesday November 23rd. She was preceded by her husband, Raymond A. Alleman, Sr. She is survived by her sons Raymond A. Jr. and wife Patricia, Charles R. and husband Richard, Robert W. and Kristine, nephew David R. Erzen and wife Deborah, grandchildren Justin, Kathryn and John, and 5 great grandchildren. She was the sister of Vencil, Anne (husband Frank), William (wife Mary Ann), Bertha (husband William) and David Sr (wife June).
Isabell grew up in Plum outside Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating from Turtle Creek High School, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked in the War Department (now State Department) with her sister Anne. After a few years, she returned to Pittsburgh, where she met her future husband Raymond at a dance. Although he was working near Philadelphia, he was swept away by her, they married, and she moved to Wayne, PA. There, they had their first son, Raymond Jr. they then moved to Lancaster and went on to have two more sons.
After raising her sons to teenagers, Isabell returned to work as a secretary. She soon went on to become the lead writer at This Month magazine, featuring articles about Lancaster County.
Isabell and Raymond loved to travel. They visited most of the states and also toured Puerto Rico, Europe and China.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com