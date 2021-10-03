Isabel Rodriguez Santiago, 81, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord, September 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Alberto Rodriguez and Dorotea Diaz. She was the devoted wife of Jose A. Santiago for over 41 years, until his passing in November 2015.
Isabel will be remembered for her amazing cooking, gardening, and genuine care and concern for others. She cared for everyone she met and anyone that knew her. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was something she greatly treasured.
Her love will live on in her children: Elizabel Santiago and Jose Santiago both of Lancaster, and her grandchildren: Arianna, Andre, Ava and Anthoni. She was preceded in passing by her parents and her husband.
Guests are invited to attend a viewing on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St. Lancaster, PA from 5 PM to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Iglesia Catolica San Juan Bautista, 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit
A living tribute »