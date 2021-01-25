Isabel R. Rios, 66 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on June 20, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Pascual Roman and Cristina Rios.
Isabel attended Iglesia Catolica San Juan Bautista. She loved to be around her family and take care of them. She loved to travel any chance she got.
Isabel will be missed by her daughters, Norma I., wife of Daniel A. Reveron of Conestoga and Maribel Cruz of Lancaster; her son, Luis A. Cruz of Elizabethtown; grandchildren, Jeffrey L. Ford, Jr., Ricky A. Reveron, Tatyana M. Stewart, Tyler A. Stewart and Tyron A. Stewart, and great-grandchildren, Princeton A. Ingram, Nora L. Ford and Lucas L. Ford. She will also be missed by her siblings, Ana, Antonio, Juana, Berta, Rosa, Alfredo and Rogelio Roman Rios.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Isabel's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from Iglesia Catolica San Juan Bautista, 425 S. Duke Street, Lancaster at 11AM with Father Luis Rodriguez officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday at Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster from 9:30AM until time for departure to church. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Melanie B. Scheid
